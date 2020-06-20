WWE News: Former World Champion Brings Back Old FCW Gimmick On ‘SmackDown’

Last year’s return of Bray Wyatt came with a version of the superstar that WWE fans had never seen before. Wyatt created a dual personality of a kids show host and a masked monster called “The Fiend.” On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former WWE Champion channeled his inner cult leader and brought back a gimmick from his not-so-distant past.

At last month’s Money In The Bank, Wyatt faced off against Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. There was no sign of the The Fiend, and it was the sweater-wearing kids show host version of Wyatt who took the loss.

Many fans thought that was the end of their feud. Wyatt disappeared from television after that, and Strowman moved on to other things. This week on SmackDown, Wyatt returned to WWE and let the world know that he wasn’t done with his former follower in The Wyatt Family.

The “Firefly Fun House” segment featured Wyatt telling fans that he went about things wrong in his loss to Strowman last month. He didn’t enter the match in the right way and needed to do something as drastic as “resurrecting the dead.”

As recapped by WWE’s website, his old-school gimmick was brought back during the segment.

During the segment, Wyatt altered his voice and told his former protege that things were just getting started for them. There are past shots of The Wyatt Family, and even clips of his time in Florida Championship Wrestling, where the gimmick originated many years ago.

The flashbacks ended with Wyatt wearing his old cult leader gear, and Strowman had a look of shock on his face. Wyatt said the WWE Champion looked as if he had seen a ghost.

Wyatt said that Strowman could find him by “following the buzzards,” which was a play on the cult leader character’s catch phrase. He finished the segment off by telling Braun to run as he blew out the light in a lantern.

This was very old-school Bray Wyatt, and it’s quite fitting for his feud with the champion. Strowman made his WWE debut years ago as the monstrous enforcer member of The Wyatt Family.

It appears that WWE will keep going with Wyatt vs. Strowman as one of the top feuds on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans haven’t seen The Fiend in quite some time, and they appear to be just as happy with the swamp-dwelling version of Wyatt that they loved for so long.