Andi Dorfman Stuns In A Red Hot Swimsuit Days After Her Big Move To California

Andi Dorfman is content with her move to California.

It looks like Andi Dorfman is enjoying the California sun after packing up and leaving her home in New York City just a few days ago. The Bachelorette had left her home that she has known for the past five years and headed to The Golden State. Her latest Instagram post indicated that she is doing quite well as she posed in a red one-piece, cleavage-bearing swimsuit.

Dorfman had previously revealed that she bought a one-way ticket to California and onto new adventures. One of the first things that she can check off her list is sunning herself by the pool days after she left the Big Apple. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, the brunette reality star showed off her incredible physique as she wore a stunning red swimsuit. She enjoyed some relaxation time with her fellow Bachelor Nation BFF, Amanda Stanton. She indicated that it was a girls trip to Palm Beach.

The snapshot captured Dorfman in a fun pose. Her swimwear had a plunging neckline that dove straight down to her petite waistline complete with a decorative button in the middle. The red hot number showed off plenty of skin and part of her bosom as well. The leg openings were slightly raised showing off her toned thighs.

Dorfman, who gave out lots of red roses on season 10 of The Bachelorette, kept her hair worn down, but she did have a floral scarf wrapped around the top of her head. She also shielded her eyes from the warm California sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses.

In her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old took a silly selfie wearing many different prints on herself. In addition to her red one-piece, Dorfman threw a leopard-print wrap around her shoulders. She then added a different printed hat and a big bag with yet another different pattern on it. She wondered how many various prints can go into one selfie. She also wrote in her caption that she has zero regrets moving to California.

Andi Dorfman also shared a snap of her and Amanda Stanton lying on beach chairs by the pool. Stanton was on her phone, while her BFF snapped the picture. Both of these ladies had previously been engaged to Josh Murray, Dorfman’s final pick on the ABC reality show. Neither relationship worked out with Murray, but the girls did gain a good friendship in the process.

It was recently rumored that former Bachelor, Nick Vial, and Andi Dorfman had rekindled their romance after pics of them running together made their rounds on the internet. However, that was shot down quickly by Vial saying that they are just running buddies and that was it.