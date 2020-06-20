Whitney Cummings Speaks Out On Accusations Against Collaborator Chris D’Elia: ‘I’m Devastated’

Whitney Cummings has spoken out about the accusations of sexual harassment toward her friend and collaborator comedian Chris D’Elia. According to Variety, Cummings took to her Twitter account on Saturday to make a statement.

Cummings wrote that it took her a few days to come to terms with the allegations made about D’Elia, but now that she has read them in full, she feels “devastated and enraged.”

The 37-year-old said that D’Elia’s actions showed a “pattern of predatory behavior,” and that she had no intention of sitting idly by in silence.

She continued, adding that young girls should be able to be fans of any comedian without fearing they will become a “sexual target.”

Cummings concluded her Twitter statement by remarking that the onus of responsibility to stop any inappropriate behavior from occurring should always fall to the adult in the equation.

The statement from the former Roseanne writer received a strong response on social media, with more than 1,100 people responding in the comments section. It has also picked up over 13,000 likes and close to 900 retweets since it was first posted several hours ago.

Several people accused Cummings of trying to “save her own skin” since they believed she might have known about D’Elia’s behavior for years.

Others did not understand how she could turn her back on someone she considered a friend. However, many people commended her for speaking up and coming forward on such a difficult topic.

“I’m so glad you’ve finally spoken about this!! And I’m proud of you for sticking to the young women’s side and not his. I know this is hard for you, but thank you!!” said one fan.

Cummings and D’Elia previously co-starred together on the short-lived sitcom Whitney, which ran for two seasons on NBC from 2011 to 2013.

D’Elia has come under fire in the past week after several women came forward to accuse him of harassing and grooming underage girls.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the allegations began when a woman named Simoné Rossi came forward to express shock and dismay at D’Elia being cast as a secret child molester on the Netflix television show, You.

She shared multiple screenshots of emails she had exchanged with the comedian in 2014 and 2015. Rossi said she felt embarrassed by what had occurred between them before she eventually alleged she was “groomed” and that there was a severe power imbalance between them.

D’Elia has since issued a statement, denying the allegations but apologizing for getting caught up in the famous lifestyle, which may have led him to act somewhat inappropriately. However, he remained firm in saying that all of his relationships were legal and consensual.