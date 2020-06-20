Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump Wearing Just A Bra And Panties

Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, better known by her ring name — Nikki Bella — took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her gorgeous baby bump. She posted a photo of her bump, a video showing off her bump from several different angles, and a picture of some of the products that have helped her during her pregnancy.

In the cover photo, Bella wore an off-white maternity bra and matching off white panties. A thin, silky robe hung off her arms behind her, but the robe was completely open, giving a full view of her assets and her baby bump. She stood in front of a full-length mirror that appeared to be in a walk-in closet. The photo captured both her reflection in the mirror and her body in front of the camera. Bella smiled into the camera, which she held out at arm’s length so her whole body was on display.

In the video, which came after the cover photo in the series, Bella panned the camera over her body so her baby bump could be seen from a few different angles. She also twisted and turned in front of the camera to show off the full breadth of the bump, which was quite large given that she’s due in July, according to E Online.

The third photo in the set showed some products — lotion and tummy butter — on what looked like a vanity. Bella mentioned in the caption that her belly was itchy, which is a common complaint of pregnant women. She said these products were what she used every time she got too itchy.

In the caption, Bella joked that her mom was probably going to text her to say that the first photo in the post was too revealing, but also to compliment her on her adorable baby bump. The caption continued with Bella saying that her baby boy is getting huge and she can’t wait to meet him in just about six weeks.

Bella ended the post with “I’m already SO in love!”

Within minutes, the post had accumulated almost 39,000 likes and over 430 comments.

One Instagram user said, “Omgggg I’m so excited for you my love!! You look absolutely stunning.”

“You’re so cute pregnant!” another commented.

Bella announced that she was pregnant back in January, and revealed that her twin sister Brie was also pregnant. The sisters’ due dates are just weeks apart. She admitted that the pregnancy with her fiance Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev wasn’t planned, but said she was delighted to fulfill her lifelong dream of being a mom.