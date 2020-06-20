Sadie Robertson Celebrates The First Day Of Summer With An Adorable Beach Photo

Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff took to the beach to celebrate the first official day of summer.

Duck Dynasty star and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Saturday, June 20 to share an adorable photo with her husband Christian Huff. Robertson and Huff enjoyed a day at the beach in honor of the official start of summer on Saturday.

Huff, whom Roberston married in 2019, was shirtless and wore bright blue swim trunks as he stood on the shore. He carried a laughing Robertson over his shoulder, clasping his arms around her tightly. Robertson, who recently turned 23 years old, wore a tan bathing suit coverup. She went barefoot, her legs kicking as her husband carried her across the beach. She turned her head to side to smile at the camera, her blond hair blowing in the wind.

It appeared to be the perfect day to enjoy the beach, a cloudless blue sky visible in the background. Waves could be seen rippling through the ocean behind them, creating a picturesque background.

The stunning snapshot was captured by Robertson’s friend, a young photographer who uses the Instagram username @jaydaiye.

The post quickly drew a lot of attention online, racking up over 100,000 likes in only a few hours. Robertson boasts a whopping 3.8 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet post.

“Happy first day of summer! I’m so excited for this season!” wrote one fan.

“What an adorable photo! I am so happy for you that you have found the love of your life,” another social media user wrote.

Other fans took the time to tell Robertson how much she and the rest of her family has inspired them with their faith based values.

“Hi Sadie! I’m 19 and live in Minnesota. Love the show you and your family put together. I finally see god working in my life and understand. I can definitely say you have held a role in my life as a positive influence, thank you!” one person commented.

“You are the kind of person I strive to be like and I look up to you so much!” remarked another fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson is known for her Christian based morals, but does not want anyone to think that she views herself as perfect. In a recent candid post, she discussed the topic of purity and admitted that this is something she has struggled with in the past. She emphasized that neither she nor her husband are perfect but they desire to always work on bettering themselves.