Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday On A Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone soaked up some sun on a yacht to celebrate Morrone’s 23rd birthday, Page Six exclusively reported on Saturday.

According to the article, DiCaprio and Morrone were spotted partying on the extravagant boat on Friday, and Page Six obtained photographs of the two hanging out.

The outlet reported that the boat was a Leight Star Super Yacht, coming in at 43 meters long. It reportedly sailed from Malibu in the morning and then returned at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Marina Del Rey dock in Los Angeles, California.

The party appeared to be themed, as many of the guests were spotted wearing cowboy attire. DiCaprio was reportedly one of the few attendees to wear a mask.

Pictures from the source showed DiCaprio rocking casual attire, including a gray hoodie and charcoal pants. He also wore a cowboy hat and sunglasses. Morrone wore a trendy denim dress, a hoodie, and a sunhat. She was spotted walking barefoot while her boyfriend wore flip-flops.

Another pic showed DiCaprio standing slightly away from a crowd of people clustered together on the yacht deck.

Among the other photographs shared by Page Six included the group of people posing for group photographs and some faraway shots of the yacht sailing across the deep blue sea.

Actress Nina Dobrev and her rumored boyfriend Shaun White were also in attendance and along with Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas.

A few of the shared photographs showed Dobrev on the boat, wearing what looked like a Friends hoodie and sunglasses while being hugged by White from behind.

Morrone and the 45-year-old have supposedly been dating since 2017. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor even took her as his date to the 2020 Academy Awards.

On social media, many users expressed their disapproval at the sizable age gap between DiCaprio and his young girlfriend.

“Leo keeps getting older but his girlfriend age keeps staying the same,” wrote one person.

“He’s turning into the old guy at the club or the old pervert your parents tell you to avoid,” said another.

A few people also slammed the Titanic actor for spending time on a yacht, which they claimed were bad for the environment. Since DiCaprioconsiders himself a proud environmentalist, they felt his actions were hypocritical.

“I thought transportation like Yacht’s were part of the global warming problem. IMO,” added a third Twitter user.

Someone responded to their comment by saying, “This is the best burn on here, hit him where it really hurts.”