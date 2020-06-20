Joe Biden Is An ‘Old Bigot’ Who Only Cares About Advancing His Career, Former Bush Official Says

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM, Paris Dennard, who worked in the administration of former President George W. Bush, took aim at the Democratic Party and their presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

As reported by Breitbart, host Matt Boyle noted that Biden didn’t co-sponsor any of the six resolutions that would have declared Juneteenth a holiday during his time in the Senate. In response, Dennard blasted Biden’s record, which he suggested has not been in the American people’s interests.

“When you ask the same questions to Joe Biden, the answer is, ‘Nothing but harm, destroy, and pretty insulting,’ because I think Joe Biden is an old bigot who doesn’t really care about advancing anything except for his career.”

Dennard accused Biden of pandering with his new 2020 platform and claimed that the former vice president has a history of bigotry.

“His record of saying overtly racist, offensive things, insulting things to Black people, about Black people, about Indian-Americans, is out in the open,” Dennard said.

Dennard also offered praise of President Donald Trump and his alleged work in helping the African American community. According to Dennard, the recent focus on race is an attempt to keep Black voters supporting the Democratic Party.

“They’re nervous because President Trump in 3.5 years has done more for the black community than any other president in history in that first term.”

In a piece for Jacobin, Branko Marcetic argued that Biden’s career has been built on a foundation of betraying Black voters. He pointed to Biden’s failure to support a moderate-income housing project in 1972 — which he initially supported — and his opposition to busing and role in driving mass incarceration. According to Marcetic, both of these efforts were “calamitous to the cause of Black equality.”

As noted by Marcetic, Biden owes his current political standing primarily to support from older African American voters in the South. Marcetic pointed to polling data that suggested these voters believe the United States economic system needs a “complete overhaul” and suggested their support for Biden — who he implies will not implement such change — is a “tragedy.”

As reported by U.S. News & World Report, Biden has nevertheless taken aim at Trump for purportedly fueling hatred and division instead of addressing systemic racism. The former Delaware Senator promised that he would not use his presidential power to fan the flames of “fear and vision” and said he would instead use it to address the racial pain that he believes has long afflicted America.