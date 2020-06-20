Teyana Taylor Addresses The Backlash She Received For Hosting Her Album Release Party Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Teyana Taylor says her recent album release party was completely safe, even though it took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months, the virus has caused many people to halt their plans for any large gatherings like parties, weddings, concerts, and more. However, as multiple states are beginning to lift their restrictions for social events, Taylor decided to take advantage of the new rules with her album release party.

During the party, which took place on Wednesday, June 19, celebrities like Cardi B, Offset, Karrueche Tran, and Odell Beckham gathered at Taylor’s private event in Beverly Hills and listened as she played all 23 songs from her latest project, The Album.

Many of them eventually shared moments from the party on social media, and their fans almost immediately noticed. Several onlookers took to Twitter and expressed their concern for Taylor’s safety.

Just five days before the party, the singer announced that she is pregnant with her second child, and some of her fans thought her party wasn’t the best idea. Others also noted on social media that Los Angeles is still currently under lockdown, and the large event could harm the guests and expose them to the virus.

While promoting the release of her album on Friday, June 19, Taylor talked about the party on The Angie Martinez Show. According to Complex, Taylor said she expected to receive remarks about her decision to host an event, but she said she took many precautions before her guests arrived to ensure their protection during the party.

“If you notice, we all had yellow suits. They were custom HAZMAT suits, custom masks, everything. It was hot. You know, as a pregnant woman, I can’t breathe in them things,” the “Wake Up Love” songstress said.

Taylor then shared that while the footage looked like it was jam-packed with people, she only invited 60 partygoers to come to the 15,000-square-foot mansion. Additionally, she had guards on standby who made every guest wear their suits and a mask during the party.

“Pretty much the ‘COVID police,”‘ Taylor explained. “You could not even walk in the house without putting on your HAZMAT suit and your mask. We were extremely safe.”

Prior to her interview with Martinez, Taylor took to her Instagram page in an attempt to shut down the controversy. She posted a photo on her timeline which showed her posing for the camera in the HAZMAT suit she wore at the party.

Taylor then shared multiple photos of her guests who also wore suits the entire time. In the caption of the post, Taylor said the “Internet COVID experts” didn’t have to be concerned for her wellbeing, as she also had medics available at the party in addition to security.