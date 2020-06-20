Ashley Alexiss Gets Flirty In American Flag Bikini During Outdoor Photoshoot

Ashley Alexiss shared a couple of bikini snaps yesterday with her Instagram followers, and she followed it up today with a new photo of herself in another swimsuit. She encouraged her fans to channel their “American sweetheart” in the flag-themed ensemble, and exuded lots of flirty vibes.

The blonde faced the camera at a slight diagonal and tugged at her bikini top with her left thumb, bringing attention to her cleavage. She also closed her eyes and pursed her lips in a playful manner and appeared to be having a good time. Her toned abs and curvy hips were hard to miss.

Her bikini top was blue with white stars throughout, and the straps were red. Her matching bottoms were red with a brief-style cut with a low waistline and gathered accents in the front. Ashley accessorized her look with a pair of gold-rimmed heart-shaped sunglasses, a ring on her finger, and a sparkling drop belly ring.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and her wavy locks were brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup application was partially obscured by her brown-tinted sunglasses, but it looked like she wore light-toned eyeshadow, long lashes, and light pink lipstick.

She stood outdoors in front of tall, leafy green plants, and there was no geotag available so her location was left a mystery. And although it looked cloudy when the photo was taken, she was well-lit and her skin looked flawless.

Ashley’s many fans rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“You are so stunning!! Beautiful!” exclaimed a supporter.

“I need this in my life,” raved a second follower.

“That’s a flag I can salute….God Bless America,” declared a third devotee.

Another supporter was apparently inspired by the outfit and left a poem.

“You’re my star / This is dedicated to my star / I’m so infatuated, who you are? / My star, my star, my star / A problem not to [sic] far / Only you, you’re my star,” they wrote.

In addition, in the other photo set from yesterday, Ashley rocked a couple of bikinis and showed off her curvy physique. The first bikini she rocked was black with sparkling accents on her top, and her bottoms had dual straps. The other swimsuit was inspired by mermaids, and featured a bright blue top with shimmery green bottoms with scales. There were four photos in the series, and she showed off her look from the front and from the back.