Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Bruna Rangel Lima stunned her 4 million Instagram followers with a sultry post on Saturday, June 20. The Instagram model posted a video of herself scantily clad in a pink crop top and short shorts that barely covered her derriere.

She modeled on a pier throughout the video, which was an ad for an energy drink. White clouds dotted the light blue sky and ocean waves crashed beneath her. She tagged the location of the footage as Miami.

She rocked the dark pink tank, which was emblazoned with the brand name of the drink. The low-cut shirt showed off her bust and cleavage, and stretched across her chest. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on full display.

She paired the top with dark-wash Daisy Dukes that rode high on her waist, showcasing her hourglass figure. The shorts, which were frayed at the hem, were extremely short, and her booty peeked out from underneath the garment.

Bruna first sat on a bench, running her fingers through her hair. She then looked at the camera with a seductive gaze, her mouth open in a smile. She leaned on the railing, angling her body so that she arched her back and stuck out her bottom, emphasizing all of her curves. She stuck out her tongue playfully. At one point she turned her back to the camera, skipping down the pier and flaunting her bottom, which was scarcely contained by the denim shorts.

As for her jewelry, Bruna accessorized with gold hoops in her ears and multiple silver rings on her fingers.

Her brown brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a taupe shadow on her lids. which also seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes curled up and fanned outwards in a dramatic fashion. She seemed to wear a soft kohl pencil on her waterline, and her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her lips looked to be a rosy pink hue.

In the comments section of the post, Bruna’s fans showered her with compliments and praise.

“And just like that, Saturday became way better,” wrote one follower, including a smiley face and a shaka sign.

“Bruna is a babe,” replied another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Damn girl,” commented a third fan, following their post with a crying face, a drooling emoji, and two flames.

“No words needed,” gushed a fourth person.