Belmont Stakes 2020 Results And Payouts: Tiz The Law Wins Going Away

The Belmont Stakes 2020 results are in, and Tiz The Law won it in a rout.

The local horse, who came in one of the heaviest favorite in recent years, won his fifth race in six starts in a dominant performance at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Tiz The Law made Saturday’s race look easy, winning by four lengths in an unofficial time of 1:46.53. It was the first time a New York-bred horse won the New York race in 138 years.

Dr. Post came in second, while Max Player finished third and Pneumatic took fourth. The places were important, as the top four finishers all earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 150 to Tiz The Law.

As CBS Sports noted, the payout for those picking Tiz The Law to win the Belmont Stakes were not tremendous.

Tiz The Law – Win: $3.60 Place: $2.90 Show: $2.60

Dr. Post – Place: $5.80 Show: $4.20

Max Player – Show: $5.20

$2 Exacta 8-9 $19.60

$1.00 Trifecta 8-9-1 $99.50

$1.00 Superfecta 8-9-3-10 $556.50

As The Sporting News noted, Tiz The Law would have been a major favorite in the Kentucky Derby had it been held first, but the effects of the coronavirus threw off the Triple Crown this year, pushing back the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and leaving the Belmont Stakes as the opening race. Instead, Tiz The Law came in at 4-to-5 odds for the Belmont Stakes and was the pick of most experts.

The horse also helped complete a Triple Crown of sorts for his owner. Tiz The Law is owned and trained by Barclay Tagg, who had success with Funny Cide, the horse that won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003. This marked Tagg’s first win in the Belmont Stakes.

TIZ THE LAW, tiz the VICTOR! @jockeyfranco congratulations to Barclay Tagg and the entire Tiz team, what a race #BelmontStakes pic.twitter.com/lBMACPzeuY — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 20, 2020

The 2020 Belmont Stakes race was unusual not just for the out-of-order start to the Triple Crown. As the New York Times noted, the race was held at a mostly empty track, with no cheering fans as Tiz The Law cruised past the finish line.

“The Belmont Stakes, traditionally the last leg of the Triple Crown, instead kicked off the series for the first time in history on Saturday,” the report noted. “The race marked the return of big-time sports to New York, but on a smaller-scale allowed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

The distance of the race changed as well, running at a shortened distance of 1 1/8 miles. The Belmont Stakes has been known as the longest of the three legs of the Triple Crown, a grueling 1 1/2 miles that in many years give a significant challenge to horses winning both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and then looking for a Triple Crown.

The no-fans finish reflected the other sports that have found a way to return amid the coronavirus, with contests being played before empty arenas and stadiums. Most major sports leagues are still waiting to return, making Saturday’s contest must-watch television for many sports fans.

The Kentucky Derby was pushed back to September 5 due to the coronavirus, while the Preakness is now slated for October 3.

The full results and payouts for the 2020 Belmont Stakes can be found on the race’s official website.