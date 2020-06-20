Blac Chyna Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Blac Chyna has been on a roll in the past 24 hours and has posted nine new photos on her Instagram page so far. She opted to share three photos from a few different photo shoots, and in one of the sizzling snaps, she showcased her figure in a yellow bikini.

The model posed in front of a plain, dark gray backdrop and stood facing the camera straight-on. She popped her left hip slightly and left her hands by her sides, and the angle helped her flaunt not just her chest and toned abs, but also her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Her marigold yellow bikini top had a classic triangle-cut style with nonconventional straps. There were two glittering, rectangular turquoise gems that attached to her thick straps, and her bikini bottoms had more oval gems that were two different tones of blue.

Chyna rocked a short black wig for the occasion, and it featured blunt bangs and locks that grazed her shoulders. Her makeup application included dark long lashes, purple eyeshadow, plenty of blush, and nude lipstick with liner. She didn’t accessorize with any jewelry, but her elaborate red manicure was eye-catching with white sparkling accents. Moreover, her various colorful flower tattoos were on full show.

Her admirers have liked the image more than 110,700 times so far, and many people stopped by the comments section to gush about her good looks.

Many took note of her caption as she introduced her own line of clothing, Blac Chyna Closet, although others were distracted by her physique.

“That body omg!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Yasssssss congratulations…….now make me one of your models,” wrote a hopeful follower.

“Fashion nova is shaking,” joked a third social media user, taking note of Chyna’s usual promotional posts for the brand.

“D*m swim suit [sic] got lucky,” declared a fourth supporter.

The sensation’s clothing line isn’t just swimwear, however, as she’s offering a variety of items like dresses, bodysuits, and stylish shorts. It’s likely that she’ll continue to share more snaps of her brand’s clothing in the coming days and weeks.

Chyna also shared another swimsuit pic to her Instagram page six days ago, that time posing in the pool. Her black swimsuit was hard to see as she was partially submerged, but her bare booty and toned legs were visible. She wore her wet hair slicked back behind her ears, and she cast a flirty gaze to her left. The photo was seemingly taken at nighttime, although the model was well-lit thanks to the use of a flash.