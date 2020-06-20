Nastia Liukin Flaunts Long Legs In Ribbed Underwear As She Poses In Her Bedroom

Nastia also wore a cozy cashmere cardigan and fluffy slippers.

Nastia Liukin showed off her chic casual style while posing inside her new home. On Saturday, the 30-year-old former Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share a photo of her skimpy loungewear with her 1 million followers. The image was snapped inside her bedroom.

Nastia wore a white ribbed crop top constructed out of thin fabric. The garment had a low scoop neck and a somewhat loose fit. She teamed the tiny top with a pair of matching underwear. The bottoms featured a boy short silhouette with a waistband that hit right below the navel. The athlete’s skimpy set showcased her trim waist, chiseled stomach, and long, lithe legs.

Nastia further elevated her comfy look by rocking a cream-colored, open-front sweater cardigan over her undies. The luxurious garment had a long silhouette with wide sleeves. Nastia’s loungewear was from Naked Cashmere, and she made sure to tag the brand.

On her feet, Nastia wore a pair of white slide-on house slippers. Her fluffy footwear had wide, crisscrossed straps. She accessorized her look with a chunky rose-gold chain necklace, a pair of stud earrings, and a silver ring on her right hand.

Nastia wore her blond hair pulled back, and it looked like she was rocking a light amount of makeup. Her beauty look appeared to include taupe eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and pale pink lipstick.

The Olympic gold medalist struck a pose in her bedroom, where she used her phone to snap a mirror selfie. Her photo revealed that she had a white platform bed with white bedding. Her bedroom had dark hardwood floors and plain white walls.

In the caption of her post, Nastia revealed that she might treat her fans to a virtual tour of her new home in Dallas, Texas sometime soon.

Over the span of an hour, Nastia’s photo received over 10,000 likes. During that same time period, her Instagram followers also left over 60 messages in the comments section of her post.

“This look is incredible,” read one response to her upload.

“Those fluffy slippers are what dreams are made of,” another fan wrote.

“Love seeing you happy Nastia, thank you for always spreading positive vibes!!”a third admirer remarked.

Nastia often impresses her fans with her fashion choices, and many of her stylish outfits and swimsuits showcase her lean, model-like legs. While her gymnastics career might be over, she recently proved that her long limbs haven’t lost their flexibility by using nothing but her feet to take off a pair of sweatpants. Nastia also demonstrated her incredible balance and upper body strength by performing a handstand while she removed the pants.