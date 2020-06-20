Addison Rae Easterling Shares A Series Of Comical Expressions In Latest Instagram Post

Addison Rae Easterling shared a series of playful selfies.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Saturday, June 20, to share a new post featuring a series of adorable selfies. The 19-year-old stood in her bedroom by the window, sun streaming in and illuminating her face while casting shadows throughout the room.

Easterling, who is known for her viral dance videos on TikTok, smiled sweetly at the camera in the first of the four photos. She squinted her eyes, dimples visible on her cheeks as she cocked her head to the side. She wore her hair, which she recently dyed dark brown, on the top of her head in a messy bun. A few loose strands stuck out on either side of her face. She wore a white T-shirt and a pair of matching white earrings.

The social media star appeared to be wearing light makeup, including light pink blush that enhanced her dewy skin, as well as a coat of mascara and light pink lipstick.

In the second photo, Easterling went for a more playful look, her brown eyes open wide as she made a silly expression. In the third photo, she sucked in her cheeks and raised her eyebrows to create a comical expression.

Easterling, who has secured her spot as one of the biggest social media personalities at the moment, boasts an incredible 20.4 million followers on Instagram, as well as over 46 million on TikTok. She is no stranger to getting a lot of attention online. Her latest Instagram post raked in the likes, securing more than 3 million in only a few hours after it was shared to the platform.

The social media star’s followers and fans took to the comments section to attempt to get her attention and to compliment her on her beautiful features.

“Wow literally hotter than I’ll ever be making the craziest faces,” wrote one person.

“You can truly pull off every hair color! The dark really suits you well. You are so stunning!” another person gushed.

“You are beautiful inside and out! Thank you for your happy and positive presence online!” one more person remarked.

It appears that this is only the beginning of Easterling’s rising fame, as her audience continues to grow daily on social media. The 19-year-old’s following is so large that she has begun landing branding deals with big name makeup, hair, and clothing companies.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, online clothing brand Shein is one of the latest companies to sponsor Easterling.