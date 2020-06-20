Kara Del Toro Rocks Thong Bikini Bottoms & Nothing Else In Smoking Hot Snaps

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a pair of printed thong bikini bottoms and nothing else as she spent some time hanging out by the pool outside.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she did clarify that the photos were captured by photographer Megan Batson, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. In the first snap, Kara stood by the pool with a crystal beverage glass in one hand and a book in the other. A luxurious-looking pool was visible in the background, with a seating area on the opposite sides. The space was surrounded by plenty of lush greenery that made the area seem like an oasis.

A white chair beside Kara had what appeared to be a bikini top hanging off one side, and Kara wore only the printed thong bottoms. The bikini bottoms she wore had a playful peach print on a white background. Her body was turned slightly towards the side in the first picture so that her pert posterior was on full display, as well as her toned legs. Kara went topless, and clutched her book against her chest, covering up some of her breasts but still leaving plenty exposed.

Her long locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and her hair was illuminated by the sun in the stunning shot.

In the second snap, Kara kept her pose nearly the same, but she turned her attention towards the camera, gazing at it with parted lips. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with bold brows framing her eyes, what looked like a hint of blush or bronzer on her cheeks, and what seemed to be a hint of a neutral brown shade on her lips.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 20,500 likes within one hour. It also received 231 comments from her eager fans.

“Literally one of the most beautiful people ever,” one fan commented.

“Perfect body,” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji.

“Goddess,” one follower wrote simply.

“Absolutely stunning,” another remarked, followed by a trio of emoji.

