Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Barely There Blue Bikini

Lyna Perez is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her account on Saturday to tantalize her 5.2 million followers with a scandalous new swimsuit look that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The photo was snapped on a beautiful day outside, where Lyna was seen soaking up some as she sat on top of a plush white lounge chair. She ran her fingers through her long, brunette tresses as she posed for the camera while gazing off into the distance with an intense and alluring stare.

As for her look in the shot, Lyna went full bombshell in a barely there blue bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The scanty two-piece included a halter style top that tied in a tight knot behind her back. It had a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare, and a set of ruched triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and underboob to her audience.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms were even more risque. It boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased Lyna’s curvy hips and sculpted legs in their entirety. The piece had a thin waistband sat at an angle along her midsection to draw attention to the model’s flat tummy while also highlighting her trim waist and abs.

To accessorize her itty-bitty look, Lyna added a pair of thin gold hoop earrings. Her dark locks were worn down and slightly damp, as if she had just come back in from a dip in the pool, and she sported a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. The application looked to include a red lipstick and a dusting of blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara over her long lashes.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for Lyna’s fans to shower the new addition to her Instagram page with love. The upload has earned more than 53,000 likes within the short span, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“The most beautiful woman I have ever seen, love you my queen,” one person wrote.

“You are the definition of perfection,” quipped another follower.

“You make this world a little better doll!! Thanks,” a third admirer remarked.

“So hot,” added a fourth fan.

Lyna is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She recently stunned her followers again when she flaunted her killer curves and taut stomach in a thin crop top and white bikini bottoms. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 170,000 likes and 4,932 comments to date.