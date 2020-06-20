Kim Kardashian Talks Friendship With Tristan Thompson& How His Behavior Has Changed In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian recently shared how she feels about her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In a bonus clip from Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Scott Disick are seen outside discussing a dinner party that Tristan was apart of. According to Hollywood Life, the random outing between Kim, Tristan and her friends aired on KUWTK back in February and took place during New York Fashion Week last September. During her recap of the event, Kim gushed over Tristan and shared that she enjoys spending time with him on a personal level.

“He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim said to Scott as the two were playing a game of basketball.

The mother of four also said she was happy she and Tristan were able to speak to each other months after he and Khloe decided to end their relationship. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Khloe and Tristan broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Kim shared that while she’s aware that he made a mistake and hurt her sister, she thinks he’s in a more positive place and is focused on changing for the better.

“He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard … He’s really trying really hard,” she said. “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

Although Kim admitted to being upset with Tristan about his alleged infidelity in the past, she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have seemingly embraced him as he and Khloe work on their co-parenting relationship. This year, Kim has supported Tristan both in real life and on social media. According to E! News, she attempted to cheer Tristan on back in January during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game. While many viewers thought Kim was booing Tristan, she immediately took to social media to say she was screaming for him to win the game that night. Months later, she used a photo of her cheering for Tristan to honor his 29th birthday, which was on March 13.

While Kim believes Tristan has changed more than one year since he and Khloe parted ways, True Thompson’s parents are reportedly still figuring out their new relationship dynamic. Tristan and Khloe are currently able to see each other more due to the NBA being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They reportedly spent multiple days in quarantine together and celebrated moments like True’s second birthday party together. Most recently, Khloe and Tristan were spotted at a party and fans noticed his arm was around her. Soon after, it was reported that the outing was strictly platonic.