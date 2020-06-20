Young People Are Driving Coronavirus Spikes Across The United States, Report Says

According to a Saturday report from The Hill, the spike in coronavirus cases across the United States is primarly due to young people.

“The spikes suggest young adults are both more likely to hold front-line service jobs that put them at risk and more likely to ignore some of the social distancing practices advised by health experts,” the report reads.

As reported by NPR, young people are increasingly testing positive for COVID-19 in states across the country, including Washington, California, Florida, and Texas — all regions with varying populations and approaches to dealing with the pandemic. Notably, The Hill reported that the “most troubling spots” are concentrated in the Sun Belt states, including Florida, California, Arizona, North Carolina, and Texas.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the majority of new coronavirus cases in the state are from individuals under the age of 30, many stemming from “bar-type settings.”

“What we’re seeing there is that people of that age group, they’re not following these appropriate best health and safety practices.”

Abbott claimed that many of these individuals are not social distancing or sanitizing their hands. California officials echoed Abbott and reported that young people are increasingly contracting COVID-19. But unlike Abbott, they attributed this spike to the increase in testing provided to people who show mild or no symptoms — a contrast to the early months of the outbreak, where testing was focused on vulnerable populations and people exhibiting severe symptoms.

Public health experts have echoed California officials. However, they have also echoed Abbott and warned that young people are most likely to attend social gatherings and return to work due to perceiving themselves as less at risk of contracting or being harmed by the virus.

Infectious disease epidemiologist George Lemp noted the increase in cases in younger people, which is observed in children, teenagers, and young adults.

“Some of that could be due to the testing itself and targeting of younger people. And it’s also likely due to the shift in behavior as younger people start to move away from social distancing and consistent mask use.”

Outside of America, a similar trend is occurring. As reported by Global News, more coronavirus cases are being observed in youth under the age of 20 in Canada’s province of Ontario. According to the publication, it’s unclear why this spike is happening.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some young people with no underlying health conditions have died from coronavirus. One hypothesis for the cause of these deaths is that some young adults are more susceptible to severe complications from the virus due to a variation in the ACE2 gene, which could make it easier for the virus to infiltrate the lungs. Others suggest that the deaths could stem from varying levels of surfactant compounds, which are necessary for the expansion and contraction of the lungs.