Christina Milian Sizzles In A Scandalous Neon Bra From Savage x Fenty

Singer and actress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showed off her ample assets in a neon bra from Savage x Fenty.

Christina didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be outside, in a cozy-looking backyard with lights and lanterns hanging above a large outdoor table with chairs and pillows on either side. Christina’s bombshell body remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she flaunted her curves. She rocked a semi-sheer yellow neon lace bra that her ample assets seemed moments from popping out of. The cups revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and were covered in a delicate lace. Thin yellow straps stretched over her shoulders and the lace hugged her body underneath the cups, before leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the neon bra with light-wash denim jeans that likewise clung to her curvaceous figure. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including hoop earrings and two layered necklaces. One of her necklaces dipped down between her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her curves.

In the second snap, Christina shared a shot taken from a different angle that put her breasts on full display. The picture was taken from above, and focused on Christina’s stunning features as well as her curves. She stared straight at the camera, and her natural beauty look allowed her features to shine. She had bold brows that framed her eyes, and flawless skin, but her eye makeup and lip color both appeared to be very neutral and minimal.

Christina’s followers absolutely loved the tantalizing snaps, and the post racked up over 64,400 likes within one hour. The post also received 396 comments within the same time span.

“And that’s why I’ve had a crush on you for the LONGEST,” one follower commented.

“Wow nice body,” another fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Still fire after all these years,” another follower remarked.

“You’re such a hottie!!!” a fourth fan added, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a sweet snap in which she posed alongside her 10-year-old daughter Violet. The duo appeared to be perched on the edge of a waterslide with their feet dangling in the pool. Christina rocked a sexy black bikini and her damp hair was slicked back from her face. She showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also layered on several necklaces for a glamorous vibe.