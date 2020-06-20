Canadian YouTuber Vivian Shows Off Her Amazing Curves In New Snap

Canadian model and YouTuber Xie Wei’an, who is popular on Instagram as Vivian, took to her page on Saturday and wowed her 2.9 million fans with a new hot snapshot.

In the picture, Vivian rocked a nude-colored tank top that perfectly accentuated her curves. The skimpy ensemble featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display and highlighted her small waist.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick, and applied nude eyeshadow. She appeared to have finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Vivian wore her brunette tresses in soft romantic curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. For the snap, Vivian could be seen standing against the background of navy-blue curtains that boasted tan window valance.

The hottie stood straight, gazed straight at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to strike a pose. In the caption, she asked her fans whether they like her curls or not. She also asked users to rate her smile on a scale of one to ten.

Within 14 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 98,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted 2,000-plus comments to praise her beautiful figure and face. Such a volume of interest shows that Vivian is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Oh wow, you look so beautiful and hot. Love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That is an incredible photo. Your smile is mesmerizing,” another user chimed in.

“Do you know that you are the prettiest social media star? I like you so much! Are you single?” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, I love your curves, babes,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “too hot,” “marry me,” and “incredible pic,” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her fans, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Gayana Rubin and Pandora Blue.

Vivian posts her sexy pictures to wow her fans almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a set of skin-baring snapshots a while ago in which she was featured rocking a mismatched bikini, one that hugged her curves and accentuated her cleavage.