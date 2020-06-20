Bekah Martinez Announces The Birth Of Her Son

Bekah Martinez of 'The Bachelor' gave birth to her second child.

Bekah Martinez from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor took to Instagram on Saturday, June 20 to announce the birth of her son. Martinez and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard are now the proud parents of two. They have yet to decide upon a name for the little boy.

Martinez’s son was born on Friday, June 19 at 2:52 a.m. in the family’s living room. He was born only one day after his due date. Martinez had opted for a home birth and delivered the baby in a blow up pool. The child weighs 7lbs, 8oz and the excited parents are requesting name suggestions from friends and fans on social media.

In the first photo Martinez included in the post, she held the baby while laying on a quilt. The little boy was wrapped in a polka dot blanket, his eyes closed. Her daughter Ruth, who is 1 year old, placed one small hand on the child’s head. The second photo was taken moments after Martinez and Leonard welcomed their son into the world. Martinez was still sitting in the pool, an expression of shock and joy on her face as she held her son for the first time. A midwife checked the child’s vital signs as Leonard looked on from behind his girlfriend.

In the third photo Martinez had an expression of triumph, a smile on her face and her eyes closed as she held hands with two women gathered at the side of the pool to support her.

Martinez’s post racked up over 100,000 likes shortly after she had posted in. Many of her followers and fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on the successful birth and to offer up some name suggestions for the little boy.

“You are a WARRIOR! Congrats! He is beautiful!…. and how appropriate he comes on a day that celebrates freedom! He’s going to be an activist just like his mama!” wrote one person, referencing the fact that the child was born on Juneteenth.

“Congratulations. He is beautiful! I love the names Rome and Ezra,” one person wrote.

“OMG congratulations!! Ur so brave! This is beautiful! He’s perfect,” one more person gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Martinez had taken to Instagram on June 18 to share a photo of her baby bump in honor of reaching her due date. In her caption, she revealed that she felt like her baby would be coming very soon.

“So…the waiting game begins. Any guesses on day/time of birth and weight??” she wrote at the time.