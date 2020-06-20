Sommer Ray Flaunts Killer Body In Cut-Out One-Piece: ‘All Natural BB’

Sommer Ray proved to fans that her hard work in fitness has paid off in a new post on Instagram on Saturday. The model shared a huge collection of mirror selfies in which she rocked a rust-colored one-piece with a cut-out in the center that flaunted her toned abs. Her swimwear left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Sommer posing in what looked to be a living room. A black couch could be seen behind her, as well as a set of wooden stairs. Light appeared to be shining down on Sommer from somewhere off-camera as the rays bounced off her tan skin. She looked as toned as ever in her skimpy monokini.

Sommer’s look featured a strapless top, though the fabric barely covered her chest. Just a thin piece of fabric ran across her breasts, enough to keep the images Instagram-friendly. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a large cut-out ran from her chest down to her waist, so her underboob was on show.

The cut-out exposed Sommer’s flat, toned tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of her suit featured a U-shaped thong that showed off her abs. The sides of the thong came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, Sommer’s long, muscular legs and pert derriere were exposed.

Sommer accessorized the outfit with a gold bracelet and rings on her fingers. She also appeared to be sporting a glam look that matched her swimwear. Her makeup looked to include bronzer, bright highlighter, red eyeshadow, and a light pink lip gloss. Sommer wore her long, brunette-blond hair down in messy curls.

In the first image, Sommer stood at an angle, allowing the light to hit her abs. She stood with her back arched and stared off-camera. The second image showed Sommer facing the mirror as she ran a hand through her hair.

The remaining images showed Sommer with her back to the mirror, giving fans a glimpse at her round booty. She wrapped her arm around her waist and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 288,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments as fans showered the babe with admiration in the comments section.

“What a babe!!” one fan said.

“You’re so perfect WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT,” another user added.

“Blessing my feed,” a third follower wrote.

Sommer’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a crop top and tight jeans, which her followers loved.