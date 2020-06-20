Carrie Underwood Flaunts Abs & Legs In Patterned Bikini As She Poses In Her Huge Closet

Carrie Underwood rocked a swimsuit from her own line.

Carrie Underwood showed off the results of all her hard work in her home gym with a stunning bikini selfie. On Saturday, the 37-year-old country music star took to Instagram to share a photo of her phenomenal figure with her 9.7 million followers.

In the caption of her post, Carrie noted that it’s officially summer now, and she marked the first day of the season by modeling a sporty bikini from her own line of fitness lifestyle apparel, Calia by Carrie. The bathing suit featured a flashy black-and-white pattern of diamond stripes. Carrie’s top was a long-line design with a plunging V neck and wide shoulder straps. The neckline also featured stylish black-and-gold trim.

Carrie’s matching bottoms had a high waist with a wide black waistband that hit right at the navel. Her bellybutton just barely peeked out over the band. The garment also had a low-cut leg that gave it a retro silhouette. The bathing suit showcased Carrie’s washboard abs and toned legs.

Carrie’s only visible accessory was a smartwatch on her right wrist. She was wearing her blond hair with a deep side part, and her shoulder-length locks had been styled in beachy waves. It looked like the singer was sporting a minimal amount of makeup that possibly included pink lipstick, mascara, and eye shadow in a neutral color palette. Her skin looked dewy and flawless, and she was rocking an allover bronze glow.

Carrie looked confident as she posed with her right hand on her hip. A small, close-lipped smile played on her lips as she held up her phone to snap a mirror selfie.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer was posing in what appeared to be a massive closet. Racks of clothing and shelves of shoes were visible behind her, and there was even a washer and dryer inside the large space.

Over the span of an hour, Carrie’s bikini selfie racked up over 119,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about her photo. In addition to compliments on her swimsuit and her fit physique, Carrie received a ton of praise for her closet setup.

“Honestly the first thing I saw in this picture was a washer and dryer in your closet? That’s is kinda genius if you think about it!” read one response to her post.

“That looks amazing on you!! And I love your closet!” another fan wrote.

“Super cute! Also, I see those abs! Your hard work pays off for sure!” a third admirer remarked.

“I thought she was in a department store at first. Then I realized it’s just her closet. #goals,” a fourth comment read.