‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Splits From Musician Boyfriend Slater Davis

The Bachelor Nation star is single again one year afters he got she got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on the ABC reality show.

Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett is single once again after splitting from musician Slater Davis.

Four months after the 25-year-old ABC reality star went Instagram official with her new man, she deleted all photos of him from her social media page and the two have now unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform, Us Weekly reported. Davis also posted a selfie with broken heart emoji and the caption, “So many ups n downs,” on his Instagram story on Friday.

Us noted that the exes had been having trouble in their relationship while quarantining with his family in their Calabasas, California home amid the coronavirus pandemic. On hef podcast, Burnett admitted that the two “fought” a lot in front of Davis’ family while they all lived together during the lockdown.

Still, it was just a few weeks ago that Demi said she was also enjoying all of the extra time with her man. The Bachelor Nation veteran, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC dating franchise in 2019, recently said the time in the big family house was good for her relationship.

“We’re getting to learn how each other lives and how to work through whenever we are getting on each other’s nerves and be better at that,” Demi told People last month. “I definitely think our relationship is stronger than ever.”

The reality star admitted that the two had “stupid bickers” every now and then, but that they were getting better at “working on not being annoyed with each other.” She also added that she planned to take her relationship with Davis at a “normal” pace after experiencing a fast-paced dating format on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

The breakup news comes as Demi has been spotted spending time with fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall. The two have been seen hanging out together several times over the past few months, including during an outdoor visit this past Friday. That same day, Demi quoted Viall on Twitter.

“Be the person you would be proud of a month from now,” Demi tweeted. “Something Nick Viall told me.”

It was just one year ago that Demi, who met Davis through fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Katie Morton, got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on the season finale of the summertime reality show. The two split last October, and Kristian is now in a serious relationship with singer Taylor Blake.