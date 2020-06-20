Muhammad Ali’s Son Describes What His Dad Would Have Thought Of Donald Trump & BLM

'My father would have said, "They ain’t nothing but devils."'

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of former World Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali, said he thinks his dad would have stood against the Black Lives Matter movement and would have supported President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Post, Ali Jr. called Black Lives Matter movement “racist” and the protesters “devils.”

“Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place. You can peacefully protest,” he said during his hour-long interview with The NY Post.

“My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.”

Ali Jr. who is a Muslim like his father, said that he himself thinks that the movement is racist and that he feels the members are going about their cause the wrong way.

Ali Sr. was an outspoken advocate for civil rights and worked for the majority of his life to find equality for all everyone around him. His son believes that his father’s approach to equality was antithetical to that of the BLM movement of today.

“It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter… everybody’s life matters,” Ali Jr. said when talking about his father’s beliefs on equality.

“God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.”

Ali Jr. spoke of his father’s political beliefs saying that he believes his dad would have supported the president. Ali Sr. was famous for having said that, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room on Earth,” and according to his son, he would have put his stamp of approval on the Trump presidency.

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people.”

The prize fighter’s son took aim at Democrats, saying that they are using the movement for their own personal gain.

“Democrats don’t give a s–t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s–t; she’s trying not to get locked up.”

Ali Jr. went on to say that he believed Trump was a much better president than former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Ali Sr. was known to have changed his support of political candidates partway through his life, endorsing Democrat Jimmy Carter, but later going on to put his considerable clout behind Republican Ronald Reagan.

The boxer’s son also said that he believes in the police force. According to Ali Jr., police officers don’t wake up in the morning planning to kill someone. In fact, he said he believes they’re just trying to make it home to their families unharmed.

Ali Jr. said that he has never been singled out by police because of his skin color and went so far as to defend the institution of police against charges of widespread racism. According to the Philadelphia native, there is only a small percentage of police who are bad.

He also agrees with the president about the status of Antifa as a group, saying that they are “no different from Muslim terrorists” due to the way they’re terrorizing communities and throwing off the bonds of peaceful protests in favor of the recent violence that has been seen in the news.

Ali Jr. also spoke to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man who died in police custody, saying that the officer who restrained him was in the wrong. According to the younger Ali, the officers who have been charged in Floyd’s death had a right to do their jobs, and in this case, used the wrong tactics to subdue Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, was arrested just days after Floyd’s May 25 death.