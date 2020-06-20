Charly Jordan Flaunts Fantastic Figure While Posing In A Bathtub

On Saturday, American model Charly Jordan uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.2 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps showed the 21-year-old soaking in a bathtub filled with bubbles in front of a large window overlooking numerous buildings and palm trees. Charly appeared to be topless, wearing only a pair of black thong underwear, numerous earrings, and a delicate necklace.

The model slicked back her wet honey-color hair, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a few coats of mascara, subtle winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Charly pressed her knees to her chest, as she playfully stuck out her tongue and made a rude hand gesture. She altered her position for the second photo by facing away from the photographer. She rested her arms on the rim of the bathtub and looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The third picture showed the stunner arching her back and flaunting her pert derriere. The following shot was taken at a high angle. The Instagram star stretched out her body and crossed her legs. For the final snap, she sat with her shoulders back and turned her neck, while she lowered her gaze.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the song “Daddy Issues” by The Neighbourhood.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow. Absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Literally AMAZING [you are] so pretty,” added a different devotee.

“One of the prettiest faces on IG,” remarked another follower.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear while at a beach. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.