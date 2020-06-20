Michael Moore Warns Democrats Of Enthusiasm Divide Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who previously warned Democrats against underestimating Donald Trump, is now sounding the alarm over the lack of enthusiasm for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In a post on Instagram, Moore pointed to the massive support for the president’s Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and noted that nobody does the same for Biden.

“Don’t get all smug laughing at these Bubbas in Tulsa today & snickering over how many of them are going to come down with Covid-19,” Moore wrote. “They live, eat and breathe Trump — and none of us do that with Joe Biden.”

Moore claimed that Democrats are hoping that “Hatred of Trump” — as opposed to “love of Biden” — will help carry the party to victory in November.

“Is that how you really think — hate beats love? Like, the more we ply our neighbor’s hatred of Trump, that’s the ticket to win?”

Moore, who predicted that Trump would win in 2016, noted the lack of discussion around Biden’s platform and its approach it issues like health care, criminal justice, and income inequality. According to Moore, getting Democrats to show up in November using the current strategy is “not enough” to guarantee victory.

“We’d better figure this out,” Moore said. “Biden better get out of the basement. We need to know he’s ok. We need to know what Plan B is.”

Although Biden has been consistently leading Trump is polls for months, many have raised the alarm over the lack of Democratic enthusiasm for their candidate. As reported by Forbes in April, a survey from Emerson University released the same month showed that just 45 percent of Biden’s supporters said they were extremely or very excited to vote for him. Conversely, more than half — 55 percent — said they’re just mildly or not that excited to support him. As for Trump, 64 percent of his base were extremely or very excited to vote for him in November, and just 37 percent said they were mildly or not excited.

As noted by YouGov, enthusiasm does not translate into votes. Regardless, the market research firm found that more than twice as many Trump supporters claimed to be enthusiastic about the president than Democrats who back Biden. In particular, 31 percent of Biden voters surveyed said they were enthusiastic about their candidate, while 68 percent of Trump supporters said the same.

In positive news for Biden, he lead Trump by wide margins in the YouGov poll among Black voters, women, and Western voters. In addition, Trump has lost his previously decisive lead over Biden on the economy. In the recent survey, which was taken from June 14 to June 16, there was nearly no difference between voter expectations for the economy from Trump and Biden.