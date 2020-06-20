Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Sarah Houchens showcased the results of her intense workout regimen in a hot new Instagram share on Saturday afternoon. The model shared two sizzling snaps that saw her flaunting her gym-honed physique in an itty-bitty bikini.

Sarah was snapped lounging across a plush gray couch in the double-pic update, however, she looked ready to enjoy a day out by the pool. She was clad in a minuscule black two-piece from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination, offering her audience a good look at her sculpted physique and endless curves. The swimwear look included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders and a stringy band that wrapped tight around her torso to highlight her slender frame. Its plunging neckline exposed an eyeful of cleavage as Sarah worked the camera, while its too-small triangle cups added a teasing glimpse of underboob to the scandalous display.

The fitness trainer also rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms in the sultry snaps. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that highlighted Sarah’s curvy hips and lean legs. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied low on her hips in dainty bows that drew attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Sarah accessorized her with a thin pendant necklace that gave her barely there look the perfect amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and spilled over one of her shoulders, and she sported a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a metallic pink lip gloss and a shimmering highlighter. She also coated her eyelashes in a thick layer of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Many of Sarah’s 915,000 followers took the time to show the new addition to her Instagram feed some love. The post has accrued nearly 8,000 likes after four hours of going live, as well as an additional 222 comments and compliments.

“Insanely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So much perfect in one picture,” quipped another fan.

“That model is flawless,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow you make that bikini look good,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Sarah’s page to get another look at her phenomenal bikini body. The star recently snapped a set of selfies in a tiny red two-piece that showed some serious skin. The post proved to be another hit, earning over 22,000 likes and 534 comments to date.