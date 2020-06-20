Hannah Stocking Looks Gorgeous In A Multicolored Minuscule Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Hannah Stocking took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share a racy new snap with her loyal followers. The model smoldered in the snap as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the sexy post, Hannah looked hotter than ever as she rocked a multicolored bikini. The tiny top was so skimpy that it could barely contain her cleavage and underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while putting her round booty, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the pics. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Hannah posed with her backside facing the camera and her arms at her sides. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty smirk on her face. The second shot featured her pushing her hip out and grabbing at her bikini bottoms while giving a seductive stare into the camera. In the background, a blue sky and tons of green foliage were visible.

Hannah wore her sandy-colored hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Hannah’s over 18.2 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 211,000 times within the first 42 minutes after it was posted to her feed. Admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 2,800 comments.

“Slayingggggg like the queen that you are,” one follower declared.

“Hot,” another stated.

“Wow Beautiful,” remarked a third social media user.

“Cute outfit,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is often seen sporting racy ensembles such as scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her online upload.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a black strapless latex bikini with a daring cutout in the front. To date, that snap has racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 6,300 comments.