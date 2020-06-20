Kiki Passo Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Nude String Bikini For Racy Instagram Share

Kiki Passo treated her adoring fans to yet another sexy Instagram share on Friday. The model posed for the camera while joking that her fans keep asking her for more racy photos.

In the sexy pic, Kiki looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny nude bikini. The top fit snugly around her chest while exposing her massive cleavage, as well as her toned arms, and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and put her long, lean legs and round booty in the spotlight. Her flat tummy, tiny waist, and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, bracelet around her wrist, and a gold necklace.

Kiki sat on the ground with both of her hands placed behind her for balance. She bent her knee and arched her back while serving up a steamy look into the camera. In the background, sunlight can be seen streaming through the trees.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair in a side part. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, under eyes, and brow bones. She seemed to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Kiki’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 88,000 times in just under 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,000 messages.

“Could it be? My new favorite pic of you?” one follower declared.

“Omg I think this is one of my new faves,” another stated.

“Ugh we are NOT WORTHY,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look incredible (as always),” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s most often seen sporting scanty bathing suits. She’s also been known to pose in tiny tops and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she slayed in a tiny white top with a plunging neckline and a pair of jeans. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 51,000 likes and over 490 comments.