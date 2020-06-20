Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

On Saturday, June 20, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off her weekend by sharing a tantalizing picture with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 26-year-old posed in front of outdoor furniture on a covered balcony with numerous trees in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and crossed one of her arms, as she held onto a container of Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm. Laurence gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a black string bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with a delicate gold pendant necklace and a silver ring.

Laurence slicked back her short wet hair and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows and highlighter.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm and gave her followers a discount code.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow what a beautiful human!!!!!” gushed a fan.

“Simply the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen,” added a different devotee.

“You are [g]orgeous this morning [s]weetheart,” remarked another follower, adding both a fire and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“@lolobe4 you’re like a dream come true,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed model has not yet responded to the comments. The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.

Laurence is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, the digital influencer drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she opted to go braless in a skintight mesh dress. That provocative post has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.