Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Fantastic Bod In A Barely There White Bikini In Tulum

Corrie Yee went scantily clad in a recent Instagram post. The model flashed her fantastic bod while revealing that Tulum was the perfect place to quarantine.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely there white string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her back and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment barely covered her massive cleavage and exposed her underboob as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and spotlighted her tiny waist and round booty. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

Corrie posed knee-deep in some water. She had both of her hands resting at her sides while her fingers skimmed the top of the water. She pushed her hip out and looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a wooden balcony and some green foliage could be seen.

Corrie wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight, damp strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of smoky eye shadow and defined brows, as well as mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner.

She looked to highlight her skin with some pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 998,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. The post garnered more than 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 480 messages during that time.

“LITERAL GODDESS,” one follower declared.

“Absolutely amazing body,” another wrote.

“OMG could you look any more stunning? I’m quarantining in the wrong place,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looks extremely nice,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for showing some skin in racy little ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and skimpy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a plunging pink outfit with thigh-high socks as she cuddled a pink Care Bear. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the post has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 370 comments.