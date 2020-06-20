‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Heats Up Instagram In A Skimpy White Crop Top & Jeans

Camille Kostek broke her two week Instagram silence today with a new set of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

The upload included a total of three stunning photos, which a geotag on the post indicated were taken in Newport, Rhode Island. In the first two snaps, Camille was captured posing under the golden sun in what appeared to be a large field. In the final slide of the post, she stood on the side of the road an empty road with a view of the stunning sunset behind her.

While the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover girl is known for showing off her flawless figure in scanty swimwear looks, today she opted for a classic ensemble of a white crop top and jeans. Her top cut off at her rib cage, leaving her flat midsection and abs completely exposed. It featured a knotted detail in the middle of its plunging neckline, which fell far down her chest to expose her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage. Underneath the number, she appeared to be wearing a blue ribbed bikini top with push up cups that further accentuated the busty display.

On her lower half, Camille sported a pair of light wash jeans that hugged her curvy booty and hips in all of the right ways. The bottoms were clasped right at her navel, further accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist. She added a solid black sweatshirt as an extra layer to her outfit, though only partially put it on to ensure that her fans got a good look at her killer curves.

Camille also wore a dainty set of gold hoop earrings that gave her ensemble the perfect hint of bling. She left her platinum tresses down in loose waves that spilled behind her back, and opted for only a minimal application that let her natural beauty shine. The glam appeared to include red lipstick, mascara, and a light dusting of blush.

Fans were quick to shower the new addition to Camille’s Instagram page with love. It has amassed over 21,000 likes during its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Okay perfect human,” one person wrote.

“You’re so cute it hurts,” quipped another fan.

“So stunning as always,” a third admirer commented.

“Absolute goddess,” remarked a fourth follower.

Camille has been relatively quiet on her Instagram page lately, however, her feed is full of steamy snaps that her fans can go back to admire. Prior to her break from posting on the social media platform, the bikini model sent temperatures soaring again when she showcased her voluptuous assets in a neon yellow top. The upload was another major hit, racking up nearly 36,000 likes and 226 comments to date.