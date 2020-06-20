Francesca Farago Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Black Swimsuit, Says ‘Karma Always Knows What To Do’

Francesca shared three photos with her Instagram followers.

Francesca Farago lit up her Instagram page on Friday when she shared a set of three smoking-hot swimsuit photos with her 4.8 million followers. Her post also included a message about karma.

The 27-year-old Canadian model was one of the breakout stars of the Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle. She met her former fiancé, Harry Jowsey, 23, on the dating show, and she recently surprised fans by announcing that she and the Australian YouTube star had called it quits. She shared her heartbreak over the end of their relationship in an emotional YouTube video.

Many of Francesca’s followers were likely relieved to see the influencer back in action on Instagram after going through something so painful. She often shares stunning modeling shots on her account, and her latest trio of pictures proved to be a big hit.

Francesca was pictured rocking a black one-piece that was both sexy and sophisticated. The garment featured a single shoulder strap with a large tie detail. The neckline was asymmetrical, and it only exposed a hint of Francesca’s ample cleavage. A large cutout on the right side also bared a teasing amount of underboob, as well as a significant swath of the model’s sculpted midsection. Francesca’s swimsuit also had a daringly high-cut leg that highlighted her slender thighs.

The model accessorized her look with two silver necklaces. She wore her chocolate-colored tresses partially pulled back. Her layered locks were straight, and they were pushed in front of her shoulder on the left side. It looked like her makeup application included brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy, dark pink lip.

In her first photo, Francesca looked directly at the camera as she tugged on the right leg opening of her bathing suit. She was looking off to the right in the following shots. All of the pictures were taken inside a living room in front of a couch.

A tag indicated that Francesca’s swimsuit was from her own line, Farago the Label.

In the caption of her post, Francesca let her fans know how much she appreciates their support. She also shared a cryptic message in the comments section.

“Karma always knows what to do,” she wrote, punctuating her words with three eyes emoji.

As of this writing, Francesca’s post has racked up over 910,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

“Imagine breaking up with someone that looks like you,” read one response to her post.

“You flawless human!!! Always thought you were out of his league anyways,” another supporter wrote.

“Stay strong! You are a beautiful soul inside and out,” a third fan remarked.

Francesca’s Too Hot To Handle costar Haley Cureton also described her as the “Realest b*tch out there.” As reported by The Inquisitr, Haley recently accused Harry of using Francesca to increase his social media following.