Mathilde Tantot Shows Off Busty Figure In Sheer Bra For Sizzling New Snaps

Mathilde Tantot sent fans into a frenzy around the globe on social media after she shared a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Saturday, June 20. The bombshell took to Instagram to post the new content for her 6.7 million followers and it quickly became a smash.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — was photographed inside of her residence in front of a large painting for the two-photo slideshow. Mathilde took center stage while she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses. She exuded even more sultry vibes as she pouted and kept her eyes closed in the first image, while averting the camera’s lens in the second.

Her long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted in the middle. Her locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded over her shoulders and down her back in slight waves, with some strands framing her face.

Mathilde also looked to be wearing some makeup in the images — a move that both highlighted her natural features and added some glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her famous curves that stood out most in the images as she flaunted her body with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a sexy bra that featured white accents and black detailing, and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment also left barely anything to the imagination as it was designed with a sheer material that flaunted Mathilde’s voluptuous chest. Furthermore, the top’s cups also exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

She paired the revealing garment with an equally revealing pair of panties that were also designed with sheer material. The briefs also featured a high-rise skimpy cut that showed off the models’ curvy hips, pert derriere and tiny waist.

Mathilde did not provide an exact location for the photoshoot. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that she was “feeling good” about being in her home. She also revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The new content was met with approval from fans, garnering more than 164,000 likes since going live just an hour ago. Additionally, more than 600 followers also headed to the comments section to shower Mathilde with compliments on her body, and ensemble.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Simply stunning,” a second admirer added.

The model has showed off her figure on social media in a number of posts, especially lately. On June 10, she stunned her fans with a racy photo that displayed her topless, per The Inquisitr.