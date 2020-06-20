Karina Ramos Shows Off Her Pert Derriere And Tanned Body In New Bedroom Snap

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos went online Saturday and shared a very hot snap to wow her fans.

In the picture, Karina could be seen rocking a white sports bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed her bra with a pair of skimpy pink underwear that drew viewers’ attention toward her pert derriere. The risque ensemble also enabled her to show off her perfect tanned body.

Karina — who gained fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant — posed while lying on her belly atop her bed that had white sheets spread over it. A lamp could also be seen in the background. Karina rested her elbows on the bed, kept a hand under her chin, turned her face away from the camera, and seductively parted her lips.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a pink shade of lipstick, mauve eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with a black polish.

The hottie wore her highlighted, brunette tresses to one side, and cascaded her locks over her shoulders and face.

In the caption, she informed her fans that it was a throwback snap. She also tagged her photographer Mariano Castro in the picture for acknowledgement.

Within three hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 22,800 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are so beautiful. I love your body,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Oh my god! You are the definition of perfection,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are surely the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you have such a pretty face and your body is amazing. Love the tan,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my babe,” “the hottest,” and “queen,” to express their admiration for the model.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Jessica Jimenez and Luciana Fuster.

Karina wows her fans with her hot pictures almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy, aqua-colored bikini that allowed her to show off some serious skin.