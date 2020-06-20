Australian Model Casey Costelloe Stuns On The Beach In An Intricate White Bikini

Casey Costelloe returned to her Instagram page yesterday with a hot new share that has proved hard to ignore. The Australian model stunned her 803,000 followers as she flaunted her incredible figure while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach.

Casey sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a skimpy white bikini from Andi Bagus that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece was adorned with intricate lace appliques in the shape of flowers, and boasted a scandalous design that did nothing but favors for the star’s dangerous curves. It included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare. The garment also featured triangle cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob that nearly spilled out of the piece entirely.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a display as well thanks to its high-cut style that showcased her sculpted thighs. The model posed at a slight angle in front of the camera, revealing that her swimwear was also of a daringly cheeky style that teased a glimpse of her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her chiseled abs.

Casey also wore a white lace cover-up with her beach day attire, however, she let it slink all the way down her arms and gather behind her booty. She added a thin gold necklace as well to give the barely-there ensemble the perfect amount of bling.

Her blond tresses were worn down and gently blew in the ocean breeze, and she sported a simple application of makeup that highlighted her striking features. The glam looked to consist of nude lipstick, a dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the beachside snap fared extremely well with Casey’s army of adoring fans. It has amassed nearly 12,000 likes after 17 hours of going live, and an additional 300-plus comments and compliments.

“Such a goddess,” one person wrote.

“Incredible figure,” quipped another follower.

“OMG absolutely stunning, beautiful, and sexy,” gushed a third admirer.

“Miss Costelloe I’m speechless,” added a fourth fan.

Casey has been entertaining her fans with a number of sexy bikini looks on Instagram lately. Last week, the model turned up the heat when she flaunted her flawless physique in a navy blue two-piece. The post proved to be another hit, racking up more than 9,800 likes and 326 comments to date.