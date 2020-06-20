Pauline Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Bra While Posing Alongside Sister Mathilde

French beauty Pauline Tantot sent fans into a frenzy once again on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Wednesday. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 4.2 million followers, and it became a hit.

The 25-year-old radiated in the two-photo slideshow while hanging out with her sister, Mathilde, inside of their residence. Pauline took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera while a large painting filled up the background. She further exuded an unbothered-yet-sultry vibe as she pouted, kept her eyes closed, and titled her head backward. Mathilde posed similarly.

Her long blond locks — which featured highlights and dark roots — were parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

Pauline also looked to be wearing some makeup for the series. The application emphasized her natural facial features and seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, bronzer, and light pink lipstick.

Still, despite her natural beauty, it was her enviable and famous figure that stole the show as she flaunted her body with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for lingerie top which featured a butterfly design and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was made out of a sheer material that showed off Pauline’s busty assets. The bra’s cups also revealed an ample amount of the beauty’s cleavage.

She teamed the revealing top with an equally revealing pair of white briefs. The underwear hugged her curvaceous figure, showing off her hips and bodacious derriere. The bottoms also featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes towards Pauline’s slim core.

She specified in the geotag that the sisters were photographed in Bordeaux, France. Meanwhile in the post’s caption, Pauline stated that they were standing in their “new home.” She also revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sizzling new content was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 122,000 likes since going live just 30 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 660 followers also headed to the comments section to shower Pauline with compliments on her body, looks, and ensemble.

“Fantastically beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are the queen of Instagram,” a second admirer added.

The model has displayed her killer figure in more than one sexy snapshot for social media as of late. On June 17, she wowed her fans with a spicy image that showed her in a tiny tie-dye bikini, per The Inquisitr. The photo accumulated more than 327,000 likes.