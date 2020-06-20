Abby Rao Shows Off Pert Derriere In Tiny Thong Bikini For Sizzling Vacation Snap

Internet sensation Abby Rao sent fans into a frenzy around the world after she posted some gorgeous new content featuring herself on social media Friday night. She shared the new snapshots with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 22-year-old — who is most famously known for co-creating Clubhouse, the TikTok collective — was photographed for the three-photo slideshow outdoors in nature while on vacation in Mexico. Abby took center stage in the first image as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her backside. She emitted further sexiness as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long platinum blond hair, which featured highlights, was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back effortlessly in slight waves.

Abby also appeared to be wearing full face of makeup in the image, elevating her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lipgloss.

What stole the show, however, was her enviable figure, as she flaunted it in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her brown bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. Though, Abby wasn’t facing the camera from her front, users could still discern that the top tightly hugged her busty assets. The swimsuit bra also displayed a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The bottoms particularly highlighted her curvaceous hips and pert derriere, meanwhile, their high-waisted side straps drew eyes toward her slim core.

Abby finished the look off with a pair of white athletic trainers.

She specified in the geotag that she was in Tulum.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she shared a cute sentiment with fans, telling them to “follow” her.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and approval from her admirers, amassing more than 257,000 likes since going live. Some 1,000 users also quickly took to the comment section to praise Abby about her looks, figure, and swimsuit.

“Stunning, I love you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Queen,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful,” a third person chimed in.

“Too pretty,” a fourth individual asserted.

Abby is no stranger to posting sizzling images of herself on social media, especially as of late. Just on June 17, she stunned her fans after she rocked a tiny peach bikini that also did not conceal much of her figure, per The Inquisitr.