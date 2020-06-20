Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Black Lingerie

On Saturday, June 20, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken with Vicky’s smartphone, showed the social media sensation standing before a sizable mirror in a white-walled room. She arched her back and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. The 28-year-old turned her neck and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

Vicky flaunted her fantastic figure in a black lingerie set that featured a plunging bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with her signature hoop nose ring.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the Instagram star acknowledged that she had not “posted a mirror selfie in a while.” Vicky also gave her followers well wishes for the weekend and mentioned that she has been relaxing “in the country.”

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous in every single pic. But this is something else xxx,” wrote a fan.

“Looking so gorgeous and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you are absolutely tremendously sexy and every picture just keeps on getting better,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Dear God!!!! Absolutely amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments.

The tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a knotted white top and tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.