Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Curves And Bodacious Derriere In Sheer Booty Shorts

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent temperatures around the world soaring on social media after she shared a sexy new image of herself on Friday, June 19. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 12.6 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 33-year-old was photographed outdoors, seemingly on her property. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her backside. Ana further exuded a sultry vibe as she shared a slight pout with the camera, stared directly at the lens, and popped her booty out.

Ana’s medium-length brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that highlighted her natural facial features and added a hint of glamour to the look. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeshadow, a nude lipgloss, eyeliner, mascara, and filled-in eyebrows.

What stole the show, however, was the model’s enviable figure, as she flaunted it with a revealing ensemble.

Ana opted for a hot-pink top that featured loose long-sleeves. The rest of the garment, however, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty figure. Also on display was her midriff and lower back, as the top was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

Ana paired the garment with matching shorts that also did not conceal much as they were designed with a sheer material that showed off her thong underneath — adding a great deal of sexiness to the ensemble. The shorts also highlighted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere, meanwhile, their high-waisted design drew attention to the model’s slim core.

She did not provide a geotag in the post.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, Ana revealed that her eye-catching outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The bold snapshot was met with a great deal of support from the beauty’s followers, amassing more than 143,000 likes since going live late Friday night. Additionally, more than 1,000 fans headed to the comments section to compliment her on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one user commented.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a second fan added.

“The most sensual,” chimed in a third follower.

“Beautiful mama,” a fourth admirer asserted, in Spanish.

