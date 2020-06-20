Alexa Collins Sizzles In Nude Leggings & A Cleavage-Baring Sports Bra

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 978,000 Instagram followers with a sexy snap in which she flaunted her figure in athletic attire. Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she posed in her kitchen, with her cabinets and stove visible in the frame behind her.

Alexa showed off her toned physique in a simple black sports bra with white trim along the neckline and white straps stretching over her shoulders. The sports bra had a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showcased her flat, chiselled stomach.

Alexa paired the simple sports bra with some high-waisted leggings in a nude hue. The waistband of the leggings came right to her belly button, and the bottoms hugged her curves, clinging to every inch of her thighs and hips. The photo was cropped a few inches down her thighs, so not all of Alexa’s figure was visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

She posed with one hand resting on her thigh and the other holding a supplement that she discussed in the caption of the post.

Alexa’s blond locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style, and she gazed at the camera in the shot. Her makeup was minimal yet stunning, accentuating her gorgeous features to perfection.

Coiffed brows framed Alexa’s stunning eyes, and she appeared to have long, thick lashes on to accentuate her gaze. She kept her eye makeup simple otherwise, with no bold colors or smoky applications. Her skin looked flawless, and she appeared to have a hing of highlighter and contour to accentuate her features. Alexa finished off the look with what seemed like a pale pink lip gloss on her plump pout.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 9,600 likes within two hours. It also racked up 95 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Your hair looks so good,” one fan commented, loving Alexa’s blond locks.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji.

“Wow, one follower wrote simply, including two heart eyes emoji in his comment to further express his thoughts on the picture.

“So very beautiful,” another fan remarked.

