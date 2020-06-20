Lauren Dascalo Bares Cleavage In Nude, Plunging Swimsuit By The Pool

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a barely-there nude one-piece with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage as she lounged poolside.

The photos showed Lauren sitting right on the stone edge of a large in-ground pool. In the background, a set of lounge chairs and a gazebo could be seen, as well as palm trees and shrubs. Not a cloud in the sky was visible as the sun shone down on Lauren and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her low-cut swimwear.

Lauren’s tan-colored one-piece featured thin strings on her shoulders and a deep V-neckline that allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The fabric clung to Lauren’s waist and wrinkled slightly over her flat tummy. The sides also included corset ties that ran up her torso.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Lauren’s suit had high cuts that came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her famously long legs were fully exposed in the ensemble.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a large, black floppy hat and a pair of black sunglasses. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the stunning babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Lauren wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that were tucked under her hat.

The first image showed Lauren with one leg pulled in close to her body and the other extended slightly. She arched her back to further flaunt her figure and pop out her chest as she looked off-camera. In the second shot, Lauren straightened her back and pulled at the brim of her hat.

Finally, the third image showed the model slouching slightly, causing her cleavage to spill out even more. She rested one elbow on her leg and pulled her hand into a claw. Lauren parted her lips and stared at the camera.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“What a hot mama,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Omg you’re such a babe,” another user added.

“And just like that, Friday became way better,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the model sported a white one-piece with another cleavage-baring neckline, which her followers loved.