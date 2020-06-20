Brennah Black Sizzles In White Bra & Panties For Multi-Photo Update

Model and social media influencer Brennah Black wowed her fans with her most recent update, which included a slew of photos. For the occasion, the model slipped into a sexy white set that highlighted her flawless figure.

The first shot in the series captured the babe with her back turned toward the camera. The geotag did not indicate her exact location, but instead proclaimed that she was “just checking in.” Brennah posed against a gray-colored background and looked over her shoulder, her lips slightly parted and both hands near her sides. The model selected a bright white lingerie set that popped perfectly against her bronze complexion.

The back of the bra boasted thin straps and plastic clasps to adjust the size, and left her trim arms and shoulders on display. Meanwhile, the alluring cut of the bra showcased a tease of sideboob and made for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore. Brennah’s panties featured the same white fabric, and its thick waistband was high on her hips while its cheeky cut flaunted her peachy posterior.

The next image was similar to a headshot and captured Brennah at a closer angle. In that shot, she was all smiles for the camera. The third image in the series offered one of the best views of Brennah’s front. The top had a thick band that sat on her ribs and exhibited a scooping neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The panties were just as hot, and a high cut left her trim stems in full view. Also on display was the Maxim hottie’s taut midriff.

The next few images in the set showed Brennah at a few alternative angles, but each one offered great views of her fit figure. The model kept things simple and did not add any additional accessories to her outfit. She went barefoot in the shots and showed off her fresh white pedicure. The model styled her long, blond tresses in a side part, and her flowing mane tumbled down her shoulder and back. She didn’t skimp out on glam and appeared to rock a light blush, eyeliner, mascara, and lip gloss.

In her caption, Brennah asked fans to select their favorite photo — and since the post was first shared, fans have not been shy about showing their love. The post accrued over 14,000 likes and 700-plus comments in short order.

“All of them!! You look amazing in every shot!!” one Instagram user gushed.

“My favorite is you… Only you!!!” a second fan remarked, adding a few blue hearts for emphasis.

“You are truly gorgeous!! My goddess you are. I love first one Love you always,” one more admirer added.