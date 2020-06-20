Gabrielle Union Rocks An Off-The-Shoulder Dress For A Series Of Sizzling Selfies

Actress Gabrielle Union thrilled her 16.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a stunning quadruple update in which she took a series of selfies, including a few that featured her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle didn’t mention her location, but she added ‘Juneteenth Celebration’ to the geotag of her post. The selfies were taken in what looked like a luxurious bathroom, with a shower visible in the background, marble tiles throughout, and tiles laid in a herringbone pattern on the floor.

Gabrielle rocked a unique off-the-shoulder dress that looked stunning on her toned physique. The dress featured an elastic neckline that stretched straight across her chest, with a ruffled detail draping over her breasts. The look was completely sleeveless on one side, and on the other, had a sleeve that started part of the way down her upper arm and stretched to about halfway down her forearm. The dress was a deep navy hue with polka-dots in a variety of colors.

Gabrielle’s hair was styled in braids, and she wore no jewelry beyond a pair of earrings. She had a big smile on her face as she snapped the selfie with her phone, showing off her vibrant blue-painted nails in the process.

Dwyane Wade stood behind her in the first and second shots, rocking a black t-shirt and dark bottoms. His hair was dyed blond and in one picture he stared at the cell phone screen, while in the other he rested his cheek against Gabrielle’s forehead.

Gabrielle went solo for the third snap, showing off a bit more of her background as well as her ensemble. The dress was loose-fitting, draping over Gabrielle’s toned body, but had an elastic waist that gave the garment a bit of shape. The hem wasn’t visible in the shot, suggesting that the dress was a midi or maxi length.

In the third and final snap, Gabrielle showed off her goofy side as she placed one hand on her waist and stuck her tongue out in a silly expression.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the selfies, and the post racked up over 338,600 likes within eight hours, including a like from fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross. The post also received 1,681 comments within the same time span.

“I am obsessed with y’all!!!!!” one follower commented.

“You guys look great especially you,” another fan added.

“BEAUTIFUL,” one fan exclaimed, and included a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle tantalized her followers with a series of smoking-hot snaps taken by her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade. Gabrielle rocked a skimpy bikini and posed in the pool for the shots, which were captured for a photoshoot for Self.