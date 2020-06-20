Charly Jordan Flaunts Abs In A Tiny Crop Top To Show Off Her ‘Weird’ Hidden Talent

Charly rocked an all-white ensemble to reveal how she can make her belly move.

Charly Jordan revealed that she has a “weird” hidden talent in a TikTok video that she shared with her 1.3 million followers on Friday, and she had to bare her sculpted stomach to demonstrate her special ability.

For her video performance, the 20-year-old model and DJ rocked an all-white ensemble that included a tiny textured crop top. The garment was constructed out of thick fabric, but it had a snug fit. The top had thick spaghetti straps and a thin underbust band that made it somewhat resemble a sports bra.

Charly also wore a pair of baggy sweatpants made out of the same material. The pants’ wide elastic waistband was loose on the slender model, and she had it pulled down low to leave a large swath of her lower abdominal area exposed. Charly’s loungewear showcased her washboard abs, toned obliques, and tiny waist.

Charly accessorized her casual ensemble with a gold cross pendant necklace and a few glittering bracelets. She also wore a gold ring on her right index finger.

The model wore her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun, and she left a few curls free to frame her face. She appeared to wear a soft and subtle beauty look that possibly included pale pink eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, matte dark pink lipstick, and a dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks. Charly’s skin also looked dewy and flawless.

At the beginning of her video, Charly brushed her hair out of her face and gave the camera a somewhat nervous-looking smile. She placed her hand against her forehead as if she were calming herself. She also appeared to take a deep breath.

Charly then began doing a belly roll. As she concentrated on moving her stomach muscles to make her taut tummy look like a rolling wave, she smiled at the camera and bit her lower lip. Charly set her video to slow, smooth music that included the sultry wail of a saxophone. It looked like she was trying to make her stomach move with the music.

Charly’s fans have rewarded her one-woman talent show with over 125,000 likes and 1,500 comments so far. A number of her followers remarked on how her belly roll reminded them of Shakira’s dance moves.

“Strong Shakira vibes in this video!” read one of the responses in the comments section of her post.

“Shakira WHO?” wrote Charly’s fellow Clubhouse member Leslie Golden.

“Such a amazing hidden talent,” a third commenter gushed.

Charly demonstrated a different talent in a photo that she recently shared on Instagram. As reported by The Inquisitr, it showed the musician doing a yoga pose that required her to be upside down.