Larsa Pippen Stuns In A Gorgeous Close-Up Instagram Snap

Reality television star Larsa Pippen surprised her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning close-up snap that showed off her beauty. Larsa didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where it was taken, but she appeared to be out in her backyard with a house visible in the background.

Larsa rocked a simple white tank with straps that stretched over her shoulders. The straps had silver text on them, and the white hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin. Larsa also had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the look. The photo was cropped right at her breasts, so not much of her ensemble was visible, but there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

While her ensemble looked simple, Larsa added her personality with several accessories. She had a pair of dangling statement earrings that featured a thin string of gems nearly going all the way down to her collarbones. She also layered on several necklaces of different lengths, from a shorter pendant necklace with a delicate crescent pendant that nestled just below her throat to a strand that draped down between her breasts and continued through the bottom of the frame.

Larsa’s hair was styled in a deep side part, with braided embellishments along one side. Her long locks tumbled down her back, and her hair had a slightly textured, effortless vibe.

Larsa’s beauty look was glamorous and accentuated her features to perfection. She kept her lips simple, adding what looked like a soft pink gloss to emphasize her plump pout. Bold brows framed her stunning brown eyes, and she appeared to have incorporated brown and pink eyeshadow tones, as well as long lashes and black eyeliner, for a dramatic, sexy look.

Larsa’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 18,000 likes within 11 hours, as well as 292 comments from her eager fans.

“Unbelievably deliciously Gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Larsa you are such an amazing person!” another fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“You are simply stunning,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

