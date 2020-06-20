Nicole Thorne Looks Sensational In Olive Underwear While Posing Beneath A Chandelier

Australian model Nicole Thorne kept fans on their toes with yesterday’s social media update, sharing a gorgeous snapshot of herself in revealing thong underwear. The photo, which can be seen at this link on her Instagram page, showed the stunning brunette posing beneath a chandelier, with only some of its sumptuous white crystals being visible in the upper corner of the shot. Snapped from behind, the 29-year-old showed off her peachy posterior while leaning her hands on a metal banister. She glanced over her shoulder, fixing the camera with a sultry stare.

“Always appreciate a photographer that can get the chandelier and your but in the photo,” Nicole humorously wrote in her caption, adding an LOL emoji.

While her seductive gaze and coy smile were certainly enough to capture fans’ attention, her legion of admirers were also treated to a fabulous view of her killer curves. The Aussie bombshell flaunted her fit figure from a mid-profile angle that particularly spotlighted her pert posterior, while also showing off her bare back. Likewise, the shot offered a peek at her perky chest, which looked unrestricted in a casual bralette that teased her nipple.

The top was extremely low-cut in the back, as well as sufficiently deep-cut on the side to show a tantalizing glimpse of her bosom. Thin spaghetti straps called attention to her sculpted shoulder, which was raised to conceal her chin. Her trim midriff was on display in between the wide underband and the skimpy bottoms, which perfectly showcased her hip and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut. Meanwhile, the high-rise waistline accentuated her taut physique.

The underwear set was a dark-olive color that looked flattering against her fair skin, while also complementing her brunette mane. Nicole wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her long tresses tumble down her back in well-defined waves. She brushed her locks behind her ear, showing off her chiseled cheek bone. The gesture also appeared to reveal a large, shell-shaped earring, although the diffuse lighting made it difficult to tell for sure.

The model was photographed under a large arched window that filled the spacious interior with warm light. Sunshine illuminated her lower back and buttocks, further luring the gaze to her curvy derrière. Nicole clasped her hands together, showcasing her chic black manicure. A discreet ring sparkled on her finger, completing the seductive look. Her glam was also on point and appeared to include dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and a skin-toned shade on her full lips.

A geotag identified the location of the snapshot as Brisbane’s famous event hall, The Warehouse, which Nicole also tagged in her photo. The Instagram sensation credited the shot to destination photographer The Love Archives, whom she gave a shout out to in her caption. In addition, she tagged Australian cosmetic brand, Satori Minerals, for which the model recently shot a campaign in the same location according the brand’s Instagram feed.

As expected, the post made a strong impression on Nicole’s fans, garnering more than 13,900 likes and close to 160 messages overnight. Followers seemed to have been left swooning over the sexy look, showering the model with praise in the comments and telling her she was an “amazing woman” and a “beautiful goddess.”

“Wow! What a sight to wake up to,” wrote one person, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“Babe you’re stunning as always!” penned a second Instagrammer, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“As usual so hot and gorgeous,” read a third message, trailed by a pair of blue hearts.

“Wow [three heart-eyes emoji] you’re serious body goals,” chimed in a fourth fan.