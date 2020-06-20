‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey Accused Of Faking Romance With Francesca Farago For Clout

The reality TV couple announced their breakup earlier this week.

Harry Jowsey is being accused of dating ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago for clout.

The breakout star of the hit Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle was blasted by co-star Haley Cureton in a new interview, where she alleged that Harry never really loved Francesca and just used her to up his social media following.

“I think Harry was just with Francesca for publicity, 100 percent,” Haley told TMZ. “I don’t think he ever had genuine love for her or cared about her feelings.”

Haley admitted that she thinks Harry, 22, first fell for Francesca, 26, for her gorgeous looks, but then realized he could use the swimsuit designer to further his own fame. Haley also said everything Harry does in his life is for his own benefit and that he doesn’t care about anyone else or their feelings.

During her brutal critique of Harry, Haley noted that his true character was revealed early on when he lied about who initiated his first kiss with Francesca, a blatant, broken rule that ultimately cost the entire Too Hot to Handle cast prize money.

In the interview, Haley added that now that she’s single, Francesca is ready to mingle. The blond beauty said her gorgeous pal is ready to focus on herself and she teased that the two single ladies may even move in together.

Harry and Francesca announced their split earlier this week on their social media pages. While Francesca claimed the two broke up because Harry couldn’t handle a long-distance relationship anymore, in a lengthy video explanation, Harry said there were a “magnitude” of reasons why he ended things with his ex.

He later told Instagram fans he could use a “cuddle,” presumably as he mends his broken heart. But in comments to Harry’s photo, some followers accused him of cheating on Francesca when they were together. Others think Harry has already moved on to a new girlfriend.

Francesca, who previously said she thought she would marry Harry someday, has promised that there is more to the exes’ breakup story when she’s ready to open up about it. On Instagram, the Too Hot to Handle fan-favorite thanked fans for standing by her during this difficult time in her life.

“Whatever the circumstances, be authentic and true to yourself,” Francesca captioned her most recent photo on the social media platform. “I’m forever grateful for everyone’s support and I will continue to be REAL af w you guys always.”