Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Killer Figure In Bikini

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, June 19, to post two sexy snaps of her sculpted figure in a bikini while on vacation.

The fitness trainer was photographed in white bikini bottoms that were tied at her hips and included small silver balls at the end of the strings. The bikini cut low on her hips and exposed plenty of skin around her pelvis and upper thighs. The length of her legs were left on display, showing off her muscular quads. Valentina’s followers also got an unobstructed view of her chiseled abdomen.

On her upper half, the model opted for a blue wrap that she twisted across her chest and slipped over her neck, leaving much of her chest, shoulders, and arms on display. Valentina wore her long, brunette waves loose and flowing from a part down the center of her scalp. She added an orange flower to her hair for a tropical vibe. The model also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of mascara and pink lip gloss.

In the first photo, Valentina was photographed standing in front of a white wall with the ocean making up the background. She cocked one hip to the side and rested her arms on the wall behind her. The pose emphasized the natural curves of her body. Valentina gazed unsmiling toward the camera with her lips partly open.

In the second photo, Valentina sat with her back up against a wall behind her. She bent one leg in front of her on the wall while the other rested on the ground, her foot perched on her toes. She held one hand up to her forehead while the other arm rested behind her against the wall. Valentina closed her eyes for the photo with her head turned to the side, giving her a an air of tranquility.

Valentina tagged the location of the photos as Zanzibar, Tanzania, with the geolocation feature of the social media app. In the caption she wrote to her fans about some of the self-exploration she’s been doing and how meditating while staying in the present moment has helped her become the person she is today. Valentina added that at the time the photos were taken, she was facing some difficulties in life. She discovered that stopping her self-pity and engaging in action was the only way she was able to arrive at a point where she could love herself.

The post earned over 40,000 likes and more than 400 comments within the first day.